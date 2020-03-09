Max von Sydow, a prolific actor in international cinema and television for well over half a century, has died at the age of 90. His death was confirmed by his family “with a broken heart and infinite sadness” to the BBC. The Swedish-born von Sydow is perhaps best known for playing the chilly Father Lankester Merrin in The Exorcist, but his oeuvre is remarkably robust: He’s worked with everyone from Ingmar Bergman (13 times!), David Lynch, Woody Allen, and Martin Scorsese, while most recently enjoying a supporting role in J.J. Abrams’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Von Sydow received two Oscar nominations for his work in 1987’s Pelle the Conqueror and 2011’s Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, as well as a recent Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones. “What I as an actor look for is a variety of parts,” he previously told the BBC. “It is very boring to be stuck in more or less one type of character.” Social-media tributes have been pouring in for the actor, some of which can be read below.
Max von Sydow, Exorcist Star and Oscar Nominee, Dead at 90
Max von Sydow Photo: Tony Barson/FilmMagic