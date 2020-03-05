Megan Thee Stallion took to ESPN, a natural platform for any rising musical artist, to chat about her faith in the Houston Rockets’ postseason performance. But for those abreast of her recent record-label drama, the ESPN talk-show appearance was also a sly takedown of 1501 Certified Entertainment label CEO Carl Crawford, a former MLB star, on his own turf. After suing the label, which she claims paid her 40 percent of the income from her recordings and prevented her from putting out new music while she attempted to renegotiate her contract, the Texas rapper is now free to release her next project, Suga, this Friday. In the lawsuit, Megan also alleges that Rap-A-Lot Records founder James “J.” Prince attempted to intimidate artists on Crawford’s behalf. J. Prince took to Instagram, posting a picture with Carl Crawford and denying the accusation. He also says Megan and her mom, the late rapper Holly Thomas, negotiated “a good deal” with 1501 Certified Entertainment.

But Megan will hear none of it. When asked on ESPN about navigating a male-dominated industry, she said she demands respect. “I’m not scared to back down and, at the end of the day, I want to be treated how you want me to treat you,” she says. She also revealed in the interview that her new album features “a whole lot of hot-girl stuff” and takes its title from her new persona. “Suga, she’s more like, ‘I know I mess up sometimes. I’m not perfect. I’m not trying to be perfect, but I’m trying.’” We’re ready for whatever hot, inspirationally imperfect music Megan is preparing to serve us.

Update, 1:50 p.m. ET: Following her First Take appearance, Megan took to Instagram to drive her point home, responding to Crawford and 1501’s loss in court. “I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY,” she wrote, proceeding to list three facts about her case: She claims that 1501 is refusing to grant her the budget to release Suga despite the judge granting its release; that 1501 tried to block the release entirely but she “prevailed”; and that 1501 tried again to have her restraining order dissolved but the motion was denied. She continues, “Respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved … Carl should speak for himself.”