Megan Thee Stallion Champing at the Bit To Drop New Music After Suing Label

Despite her label’s alleged attempts to prevent her from releasing new music, TMZ reports that Megan Thee Stallion is now free to drop new tracks this very week after a Texas judge filed a temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment. The ruling was a response the lawsuit the Texas-born rapper filed against the label and its CEO Carl Crawford on Monday.

As you might recall from this weekend, Megan was recently seeking to renegotiate her contract with 1501, which the rapper claims in the new suit currently pays her 40 percent of the income from her recordings, versus the 60 percent that goes to 1501. The cost of engineers, mixers and features allegedly comes out of Megan’s pocket, too. The suit also claims the entirety of the rapper’s touring and performing earnings are paid to the label. As Megan explained on Instagram Live this weekend, “When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract.”

Additionally, Megan calls out Rap-a-Lot Records founder James “J.” Prince in the suit for his attempts to allegedly frighten music industry figures on Crawford’s behalf, citing a situation in which Crawford allegedly demanded a producer give him beats, lest the Houston-based CEO become angry. “Prince is notorious in the industry for strong-armed intimidation tactics, and the comment was taken as a physical threat of harm,” the suit claims. Prince is not, however, being sued as part of the claim.

“We are very happy the Court granted our TRO and thrilled that the world should be able to now hear Megan’s new music on March 6,” Thee Stallion’s lawyer Richard Busch told TMZ Monday. “We will now proceed with the other claims set forth in the [lawsuit].” And in case you suspect it might not be true, we’ve got the news straight from the horse’s mouth. The rapper tweeted, “NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING.”