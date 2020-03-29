Meghan and Harry Have Reportedly Moved to L.A.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s been a very big week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Meghan Markle got a new job with Disney, and may also have moved back to Los Angeles with Harry and their son, Archie. That’s according to People, although the outlet didn’t say exactly when Harry and Meghan left Canada, just that it happened before the country closed its U.S. border on March 20. Per People, the couple are now “settled” and hunkering down in compliance with the state’s stay-at-home order. They had previously been staying on Vancouver Island, but are reportedly looking at houses in L.A., Meghan’s hometown. “Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” an unnamed source previously told People. “They will be spending time in California … He’s not looking back.” Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, lives in L.A. The couple’s last official day as working senior members of the British royal family is March 31.