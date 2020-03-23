Meghan McCain is Pregnant, Will Co-Host The View from Home

Photo: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Meghan McCain announced her pregnancy with husband Ben Domenech over social media yesterday, but if you think this means she’ll be missing out on any future knife-fights on The View, you’d be sorely mistaken. “My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” McCain wrote in her Twitter and Instagram announcements. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.” She goes on to explain that, under the advisement of her doctors, she will be self-isolating and co-hosting The View from home. McCain’s co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar are also staying home for future tapings. Seems like we have more Zoom hijinks to look forward to from this motley hosting crew. Check out McCain’s announcement below.