Protect Mel Brooks at All Costs

If you haven’t been listening to anyone else, maybe you’ll listen to Mel Brooks — if you can hear him through that glass door he’s behind. That’s right, the 93-year-old comedian is practicing social distancing even from his writer son Max Brooks during the coronavirus pandemic, as Max shared in a Twitter PSA. “If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be OK,” Max, 47, says in the video, shot outside Mel’s house. “But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends” (including an EGOT, a Mark Twain Prize winner, and a Disney legend). It’s a scary thought for sure — especially when we need universal-health-care advocate Dick Van Dyke now more than ever before! “If you’ve got the option to stay home, just stay home,” Max says as Mel nods behind him before shooing him away. “Go home!” So if you won’t stay in for anyone else, maybe do it for the 2000-Year-Old Man?