The Met Gala Will Be Held in Everyone’s Individual Closets, Alone

Photo: Getty Images

To think simpler times once entailed Jared Leto holding his own decapitated head while Lady Gaga gave a four-act striptease. (And smoking, oh God, so much smoking.) This year’s Met Gala, which was set to occur at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, has been “indefinitely postponed” due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vogue, which organizes the event, issued a surprisingly butthurt statement about the need to postpone, saying that fashion’s biggest night out is “yet another victim of the new coronavirus.” The decision boiled down to the museum canceling or postponing “all programs and events” through May 15, in deference to the current advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This year’s Met Gala theme was set to be “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” and, frankly, we were really looking forward to Billy Porter’s sartorial ode to quantum mechanics.