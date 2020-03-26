M.I.A. Chose the Worst Possible Time to Tell Us She’s an Anti-Vaxxer

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

In this week’s edition of We Regret to Inform You During a Pandemic, the world recently learned that rapper M.I.A. is an anti-vaxxer. The outspoken dance music icon tweeted on March 25, “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death,” in a seemingly unprompted reference to coronavirus. When Twitter user @thepackisbackk called her an anti-vaxxer, she clarified, “Yeah in America they made me vacinate my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins” in a since-deleted tweet. As if it needs to be said, vaccines save lives and are safe. And as if it also needs to be said, to M.I.A.: It always costs $0.00 to not say anything.

Although a COVID-19 vaccine is currently in trials, one likely won’t be widely available until 2021, in case M.I.A. has a change of heart. Between now and then, thousands more people will die, contrary to her claim that “You are not gonna die. … All the vaccines you ve already had is enough to see you through.” But M.I.A. has already moved onto bigger issues, capping her Twitter storm by adding, “Cancelling is irrelevant!” for good measure.