Mike Schur’s Upcoming Book Will (Hopefully) Help You Become a Better Person

Let Mike Schur tell you how to be good. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

It’s a hellish and confusing time to be a human, but thankfully The Good Place creator Mike Schur is writing a book filled with tips on how to get through it while being a (hopefully) decent person. Simon & Schuster announced yesterday that Schur is working on a book, tentatively titled How to Be Good: A Definitive Answer for Exactly What to Do, in Every Possible Situation, which will be published in fall 2021. According to the press release, the book will combine two of Schur’s specialties, humor and philosophy, to “deal with the large and small ethical challenges we all face every day.” Schur will “take readers on a journey through the 2,500-year discussion of ethics, explaining and poking fun at these grand ideas, and sketching a road map for how we ought to act.” Professor Todd May of Clemson University, who worked as a philosophical adviser on The Good Place, will also contribute to the book.

“What drew us immediately to Mike’s book is the same quality that has drawn millions to his work on television — its ability to be profound and funny at the same time,” Simon & Schuster vice-president and executive editor Eamon Dolan said in the release. Added Schur: “I’m thrilled to be working with Simon & Schuster on this project. I don’t know how to write a book, but Eamon assured me that wouldn’t be a problem.” How to Be Good will be Schur’s first book, and it will presumably be very good.