Never Forget, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato Were ‘Gay As F - - -’ Teenagers

Miley Cyrus (left) and Demi Lovato. Photo: Max Nash/AFP via Getty Images

It’s a comfort to know that back when you and all your pimple-faced friends were figuring out whether you liked birds or bees (or both or neither), so were Disney Channel teen pop sensations Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato (whose answers are obviously all of the above). The two singers reminisced on their days back on Hannah Montana and Sonny With a Chance (not to mention running laps around the JoBros in Camp Rock) on Instagram Live on March 17. Cyrus hopped on to answer fan questions as a way of uplifting the masses during the coronavirus pandemic and Lovato joined in to make it a reunion. “I had a fucking gap in my tooth,” Lovato remembered when they met each other at 14. “And we still connected then because we just saw something in each other.”

“Or maybe we were just gay as fuck,” Cyrus sneered. Someone release the rainbow confetti because as soon as there are two-plus members of the LGBTQ+ community in a room (even an Instagram Live chat room), that’s called a pride. Cyrus and Lovato both came out as pansexual and sexually fluid, respectively, years after their days at Disney. But based on Lovato’s reaction, fans are wondering if something else went on between them. “Next question!” Cyrus laughs. “We all get it. We know.” Not a confirmation, but not not a confirmation.