Shelter in Place and Watch the Murder House Flip Quibi Trailer

The Cronut. Jorts. Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. When two popular things smoosh together into one, more-popular thing, it can create a sensation. Take Quibi, for example: It stands for “quick bites,” mashing together our love of both speed and … biting. The new streaming platform, set to launch April 6, just released the trailer for one of its inaugural series, a genre meld called Murder House Flip, which combines our bottomless fascination with true crime with our never-ending love of home-renovation series. From CSI’s executive producer Josh Berman, Murder House Flip is “an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls.” The show will follow “high-end renovation experts Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel” as they “remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.” Those are literal stains, mind you. Also, we’re sad to report that Connie Britton has nothing to do with this Murder House. You’re thinking of the other Murder House. So watch the trailer. What else are you going to do, go outside?

