What Will NBC Do If Coronavirus Messes With the Olympics?

The IOC is “confident” the Games will happen this summer. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

Movie launches, concerts, festivals, and all sorts of conferences around the world are being rescheduled or canceled because of the coronavirus, but for now, organizers of one of world’s biggest events — the Olympics — are insisting the Tokyo Games will go on as planned this summer. “The Games are going ahead, we’re confident they will go ahead, and we’re confident they will start on the 24th of July,” International Olympics Committee spokesman Mark Adams told reporters last week, adding that any suggestion otherwise “is speculation.” NBC, which owns broadcast rights to the Olympics in the U.S., is equally adamant the show will go on. Still, given how quickly COVID-19 has traveled the globe in recent weeks, it doesn’t seem all that unreasonable to ask what happens to companies like NBC if things get a lot worse and the Olympic Games don’t go forward as planned.

First, let’s state the obvious: The impact of a delay would be far less severe than an outright cancellation. While the Olympics have been called off before, it’s only happened in 1916, 1940, and 1944, all because of world wars. And given how much more money is involved with the Games now due to corporate sponsorships, things would have to be really bad for the IOC to scrap the summer Olympics completely. But were that to happen, NBC and corporate owner Comcast say they’re covered financially. “Should there be some disruption, we anticipate these kinds of things in big-contract language,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said last week at the Morgan Stanley Investor Conference, adding that he remains “optimistic” the Games will move forward as planned. “It’s full steam ahead. We’re getting ready,” he said, adding, “We also have insurance for any expenses we make, so there should be no losses should there not be an Olympics.”

Yet Roberts conceded a cancellation would mean there “wouldn’t be a profit this year,” likely referring to the loss of income from the advertising time the company has sold against the Games. NBC Sports recently said it had booked $1.25 billion in national ad time for this summer’s event, a new record. NBC almost surely builds revenue projections from the Games into its long-range planning, so not having those profits available would give the company less money to invest in other ventures, while also potentially having an impact on Comcast’s stock price. (Fun fact: Wall Street likes to see big profits.)

A much more feasible — though, at this point, still not expected — scenario has the IOC deciding to delay the Games by a few weeks or months. Depending on exactly when a rescheduled Olympics are held, it’s actually possible NBC would benefit from a later start. Let’s say, for example, the event was pushed to early September. Such a move would put the Games in even closer proximity to the start of the fall TV season, giving the network an ideal promotional platform from which to hype its new and returning shows. In recent years, NBC hasn’t really been able to translate Olympics marketing into successful launches of new shows, in part because the Games have generally ended in early to mid-August, at least a month before the new season arrives. It’s hardly a given that moving the Olympics closer to the start of the new season, or even into the actual season, would provide a lasting halo for any new shows, but it definitely wouldn’t hurt. Plus, if Hollywood writers go on strike this summer and delay production of new shows — a legit possibility — a delayed Olympics would cushion the blow a bit for NBC.

A fall Olympics wouldn’t be without complications, though. NBC has Sunday night NFL games that time of year, meaning the network would have to juggle coverage of the Games with its pigskin obligations. It is almost certain NBC would air the Sunday football games in their normal slots and use its many cable and streaming platforms to offer Olympics coverage. You could also see some events planned for Sunday primetime — such as the closing ceremonies — air live from Tokyo during the morning rather than tape-delayed as currently scheduled. Meanwhile, companies that have timed ad campaigns for a summer Games might have reason to pull their advertising. But given the fourth quarter is even more important to advertisers in general, NBC would almost surely be able to line up replacement sponsors — maybe even at a higher rate.

The one big loser of a delayed Olympics would be Peacock, the new streaming platform from NBCU that has a soft launch in a few cities next month but is currently scheduled to go national in July, just as the Olympics begin. Such a development would blow up months of marketing plans designed to use the Olympics to build awareness and drive subscriptions to the hatchling streaming service. During a January meeting with investors, NBCU and Comcast execs said Peacock would be the home to some exclusive Olympics coverage, including the ability for audiences to stream the opening and closing ceremonies before they aired in primetime on NBC. What’s more, there’s no doubt the company is planning to heavily promote Peacock during its live coverage, taking advantage of the big audiences that are so rare in linear TV today. If the Games get pushed to later in the year, such a promo-palooza could still happen, but it could cause Peacock to gain new subscribers more slowly than anticipated.