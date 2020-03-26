BlackAF Trailer: Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris Cosplay As the Carters

It’s 2020. Parasite won Best Picture at the Oscars. Cardi B backs Bernie Sanders. Britney Spears and Fran Drescher just called for a general strike. But, hey, here’s #BlackAF (formerly known as Black Excellence), a new mockumentary from Kenya Barris about being rich while black. The series stars Barris, on some Larry David stuff, playing a fictionalized version of himself, and Rashida Jones as a version of Barris’s real-life ex-wife, along with their six more or less fictional kids. So, basically, it’s a scripted family vlog; it just happens to follow one of the highest-paid television showrunners. #Relatable. “I swear to God if you don’t buy this shit, I will go fuck somebody with this exact same car,” Jones yells to Barris in the trailer, hanging out of a bright-orange sports car. This “uniquely black experience” follows the iced-out family as they navigate everyday problems, like whether or not kids’-party gift bags should have Fendi key chains. Like, dang, is Blue Ivy coming or something? Beyoncé and Jay-Z already flex on us enough. Now Ann Perkins? Cold world. #BlackAF skkrts onto Netflix April 17.

