Netflix Puts the Brakes on RuPaul’s AJ and The Queen

After only a single season, Netflix has officially decided RuPaul’s heart-warming drag comedy AJ and the Queen needs to be scraped and sold for parts. “End of the road for ‘AJ and The Queen,’” the Drag Race host tweeted on Friday, by way of confirmation. “@Netflix has decided not to extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love and support. We’re so very proud of the work.”

The ten-episode road trip comedy starring RuPaul Charles as a down-on-her-luck, recently catfished drag queen Ruby Red who must team up with Izzy G.’s adorable child-thief AJ drew mixed reviews from the start. Or to quote Vulture’s own Kathryn VanArendonk in her review of the series, “the true awfulness of its pacing, its characterization, its score, its hacky cinematography — all of that suggests camp of the pure Susan Sontag variety, camp that is unintentional and deadly serious.”

