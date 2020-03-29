The Great British Baking Show Delays New Season Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Photo: Channel 4

Just when we need it the most, the upcoming season of The Great British Baking Show has been indefinitely delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Deadline reports that the show’s production company, Love, was set to begin production next month in its famous English countryside tent, but decided to hold off for the safety of its contestants and crew members. “We continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of Public Health England,” a statement read, “and we will delay filming on Bake Off until it is safe to proceed.” Matt Lucas, the comedian and writer who’s replacing Sandi Toksvig as a host for the new season, suggested in a BBC Radio interview that the delay will be weeks as opposed to months. That’s good! But we’re still unsure if this decision deserves a Paul Hollywood handshake or not.