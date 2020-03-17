Netflix Postpones Its First-Ever Comedy Festival

Update: They will not be there! Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this month, Netflix announced the dates and lineup of its first-ever comedy festival, but now the festival is over before it could begin — at least for now. The streaming network confirmed today that it’s decided to postpone the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which was originally slated to take place in various Los Angeles venues from April 27 through May 3 featuring comedians like David Letterman, Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Hannah Gadsby, Wanda Sykes, Mike Birbiglia, Norm Macdonald, and Pete Davidson.

“Based on the latest CDC guidelines we’ve decided to postpone our Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which was scheduled to begin April 27,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’ve been blown away by the excitement from fans and we will work to reschedule it when we can. In the meantime please everyone take care, hold onto your tickets and we look forward to seeing you all soon. More information for ticket holders will be available on NetflixIsAJokeFest.com in the weeks ahead.”

Netflix Is a Joke Fest is just the latest in a wave of cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak in recent weeks. Other festivals that have already been canceled or postponed include SXSW, Coachella, and the Tribeca Film Festival, to name a few. See our full list here.