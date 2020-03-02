Netflix Is Getting Into the Comedy Festival Business

They’ll be there. Photo: Getty Images

Not content with its current domination of stand-up specials, Netflix has decided to expand its comedy influence from the screen to the live stage with its first comedy festival next month. Titled Netflix Is a Joke Fest, the festival will take place from Monday, April 27, through Sunday, May 3, with over 100 live events at various locations in Los Angeles, including Largo, the Hollywood Bowl, the Wiltern, the Palladium, the Laugh Factory, Dynasty Typewriter, and more. “It’s our honor to transform L.A. for one week into the funniest place on earth,” said Netflix’s Ted Sarandos in a release. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”

The debut lineup is stacked, with comedians such as David Letterman, Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Hannah Gadsby, Wanda Sykes, Mike Birbiglia, Norm Macdonald, and Pete Davidson set to perform. Here’s the announced lineup of shows — all of the shows below with a “(recorded)” note will be available to view in their entirety on Netflix at some point in the future:

THE THEATRE AT ACE HOTEL • The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up (recorded) The best comedians of today honoring the greatest stand-up comedians of all-time. With appearances by Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, & Wanda Sykes.

THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL • Chappelle’s An evening of music and comedy featuring Dave Chappelle and very special guests.

THE GREEK • STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ celebration at The Greek Theatre (recorded) A Historic Celebration of the best in LGBTQ+ Comedy. Legends, headliners, and top emerging talent will share the same stage at The Greek Theatre for an unforgettable and unprecedented stand-up event with special guests and musical performances. Headliners include Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard and Wanda Sykes. Presenters include Demi Lovato, Graham Norton, Lily Tomlin, Ruby Rose. Featuring Bianca Del Rio, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Lea DeLaria, Mae Martin, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, Rhea Butcher, Sam Jay, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Trixie Mattel and more. STAND OUT is produced by Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions.

THE FONDA • That’s My Time with David Letterman (recorded) Legendary late night host David Letterman returns to his roots to showcase some of today’s finest stand up comedians to perform and then join him for a one-of-a-kind interview.

THE PALLADIUM • Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Jamie Foxx (recorded) Megastar and Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx hosts this loaded lineup featuring some of his favorite comedians! • Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Amy Schumer (recorded) Movie star and powerhouse standup Amy Schumer hosts this epic night filled with some of Netflix’s hottest comedians! • Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Martin Lawrence (recorded) From Def Comedy Jam 25, superstar comedian Martin Lawrence returns to Netflix to host an evening of heavy hitting stand-up. • Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin (recorded) Comedy icons and Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin host an evening of top notch stand-up from an all-lady lineup.

THE WILTERN • Sebastian Maniscalco live • Ali Wong: The Milk and Money Tour live • 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer live podcast • The Degenerates Live Hosted by Jim Jefferies The Degenerates is BACK and it’s LIVE. You loved the first two seasons of this no-holds-barred comedy show featuring the hottest rising stars of comedy. Now this crude and lewd show is hitting LA for a special Live edition hosted by Jim Jefferies featuring Big Jay Oakersen, Christina P, Ms. Pat, Robert Kelly and more. • Ronny Chieng live • Park Na-rae live • Ken Jeong live • Chelsea Handler live

THE ORPHEUM • Kevin Hart in Conversation - A moderated Q&A session with comedy superstar and business mogul Kevin Hart. • Iliza Shlesinger The Forever Tour • Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour with Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy , Noah Reid, Emily Hampshire. Join Schitt’s Creek cast members for a live, interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider’s look into the making of the series. • Jack Whitehall live

WILSHIRE EBELL • Mike Birbiglia live • Congratulations with Chris D’Elia live podcast • Michelle Wolf live • Middleditch & Schwartz improv live

PALACE • Norm Macdonald live

THE AVALON • Pete Davidson & Best Friends (recorded) Pete Davidson and his friends are doing stand-up comedy for you and your friends. • Los Comediantes de Latinoamérica (recorded) Los Comediantes de Latinoamérica is a loaded stand up show featuring a who’s who of Latin American comedians. Special guests include Fabrizio Copano, Liss Pereira, Ricardo O’Farrill, and Ricardo Quevedo. • The India All Star Show hosted by Vir Das (recorded) The India All Star Show is jam packed with the best stand up comedians from India featuring performances in both Hindi and English. Special guests include: Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian, Prashasti Singh, and Sumukhi Suresh. REGENT • Marlon Wayans live • Russell Howard live • Deon Cole live • Christina Pazsitzky live • Vir Das live LARGO • Jacqueline Novak Get On Your Knees live • Jenny Slate live • Katherine Ryan live • Tom Papa & Fortune Feimster live • Whitney Cummings & Friends live

DYNASTY TYPEWRITER • Cristela Alonzo live • Taylor Tomlinson live • Catherine Cohen live • London Hughes live • Mo Gilligan live • The Endless Honeymoon with Moshe Kasher & Natasha Leggero live podcast

COMEDY UNION • The Arsenio Hall Comedy Showcase (recorded for SiriusXM) Arsenio Hall presents a lineup of the funniest comedians in LA at the legendary Comedy Union.

IMPROV • Whindersson Nunes & Friends live • They Ready Live live • Luenell live

IMPROV LAB AND IMPROV LAB • Janelle James & Friends live • K. Trevor Wilson live • Ms. Pat live

LAUGH FACTORY • Best of Canada live

THE ROOSEVELT HOTEL • Tim Dillon live • Chad Goes Deep “Going Deep” live podcast

THE BELASCO • Felipe Esparza live

The festival will conclude with a comedy hall of fame ceremony called The Hall, an inaugural Netflix event that will feature Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and more honoring and inducting George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers, and Robin Williams. The inductees will then be permanently honored at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York.

Presale tickets for Netflix Is a Joke Fest are available starting tomorrow, March 3, then go on sale this Friday, March 6. For more details, head over to the festival’s website.