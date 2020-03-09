Tina Fey and Robert Carlock Take a Mulligan Over at Netflix

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

You’re a simple television viewer. You see ‘Tina Fey’ and ‘alien invasion’ and you click. According to Deadline, Netflix just ordered 20 episodes of Mulligan, a new animated comedy produced by long-time collaborators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Co-created by Carlock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt writer Sam Means, who also served as 30 Rock’s executive story editor and a producer on Parks and Rec, Mulligan focuses on a (comedically) dystopian future in which “an alien attack destroys the earth” and “what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch. But can we get it right this time? And does anyone know how to, like, farm?” Probably not, and sure!

While Tina Fey is only producing for now, if the series is anything like Good News, she’ll probably eventually show up in its best guest starring role. Let’s place odds now. How about, hmmm, the homocidal alien queen?