Niall Horan Confesses His Deepest Fear on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Over five years after Niall Horan jumped in James Corden’s car with the rest of the One Direction crew, the Irish singer returns solo for the latest edition of “Carpool Karaoke” to promote his new album, Heartbreak Weather. Things begin with the normal pleasantries, with Niall poking fun at Corden’s shtick: “I suppose you wanna listen to music now, do you?” They sing some tunes and laugh about Niall’s encounter with Kim Kardashian and her daughter North backstage at an Ariana Grande concert (apparently North brushes her teeth to the tune of One D).

Then, things take a turn to more serious territory. After Niall confesses that he’s terrified of pigeons, Corden pulls over to a field to have him hold one of the city birds. If that’s not enough to strike fear into the hearts of Niall fangirls, back in the car, Corden invites a professional lie detector to put their chummy friendship to the test. It turns out that Niall prefers SNL to Corden’s Late Late Show, while Corden thinks Harry Styles’s “Sign of the Times” is superior to Niall’s single “Slow Hands.” The tension is palpable. But not to worry, Niall thinks One Direction is bound to reunite, and Corden reveals that Niall is his favorite member of the boy band. That’s a lot of good creagh for one “Carpool Karaoke.”