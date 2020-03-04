Nicki Minaj’s Husband Arrested for Failing to Register As a Sex Offender

Mr. and Mrs. Petty Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Even if the whole world knows that someone’s a sex offender, the law dictates that a sex offender still must register as a sex offender. That’s the hard truth that Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty discovered upon failing to register in California, and now he’s being federally indicted. As TMZ reports, Petty was arrested during a traffic stop in Beverly Hills on November 15, and the L.A. County D.A. charged him with failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California after moving there with Minaj (he is already registered in New York). He was released on bond at the time, but apparently he did not register after the fact, and on Wednesday Petty turned himself in to federal marshals and has been taken into custody.

Petty’s 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape and his later manslaughter conviction are public knowledge, and in the past, Minaj has defensively gone after celebrities, like Meek Mill and Wendy Williams, who have called him out. Minaj has yet to make any public comment on Petty’s arrest.