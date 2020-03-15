Nightline’s Coronavirus Coverage to Take Over Jimmy Kimmel Live! Time Slot

Photo: ABC

Now that Jimmy Kimmel Live! has followed in the footsteps of its late-night television peers and suspended production beginning Monday, March 16, ABC has decided to shift the series back to 12:05 a.m. and air ABC’s Nightline at 11:35 p.m. for four nights this upcoming week, beginning on Tuesday, March 17.

While Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be airing reruns in its new temporary time slot, Nightline will be featuring all-new episodes entirely about (you guessed it) the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In their release announcing the switch, the network notes that their single-topic episodes about COVID-19 mark “a return to the program’s roots when Nightline launched 40 years ago with daily news updates on the Iran hostage crisis.”