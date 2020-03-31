Watch a Very Sex-Forward Trailer for the Normal People TV Show

Just as the moment when interacting with other people seems like escapist fantasy, we have a new trailer for the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People. The book’s primarily about two young, very intelligent Irish people from opposite sides of a class divide who have a lot of discussions about politics and ideas and a lot sex, and the trailers for its inevitable TV adaptation really go all in on the sex. The BBC-Hulu series stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as a sort of Carey Mulligan Jr. version of the wealthy Marianne, with Paul Mescal as the teen football star Connell, whose mother works as Marianne’s housekeeper and who falls into a secret, sex-forward relationship with Marianne during high school, which gets more complicated as the two get older. Will the show be good, in addition to making you want to have sex near an Irish beach? Americans will have to wait until it premieres all 12 episodes on Hulu on Wednesday, April 29.

You can watch the previous American and British trailers for the series above and below, and contemplate how these normal people are normal if you define “normal” as “looking like upscale sweater models” and “always seeming to be near good, soft lighting.” (An ideal existence, honestly.)Rooney is adapting the book alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, with directors Lenny Abrahamson (Room) and Hettie MacDonald working on the series.