North West Has Bars At Her Dad’s Paris Fashion Week Runway Show

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s daughter North had a fashion and a hip hop moment today during a Paris Fashion Week event. At the runway show for her dad’s eight season of Yeezy wears, the wee child North showed off her bars as very unemotional models walked past her and her very proud dad joined her on the stage. North has made performing cameos during Kanye’s Sunday Service events, but now she can add Paris Fashion Week to her resume. Get her connected with Blue Ivy. Start planning part two of Watch The Throne.

North West performed at the Yeezy Season 8 show and dad was on hand to support. pic.twitter.com/ICHrFY0eI3 — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) March 3, 2020