You Can Now Spend Your Weekend Watching the OJ Simpson Trial

Did O.J. do it? Relive the magic. Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Judge Judy is out of session, Chrissy Teigen’s Quibi show hasn’t begun yet, and Tiger King is only seven psychotic episodes long, so where are we supposed to get our courtroom intrigue or our true crime fix? Court TV has a perfect programming option for those of us who want to travel to a simpler time, when the news wasn’t dominated by hundreds of tragic pandemic deaths so much as it was by two, deeply suspect ones. Yes, Court TV is making the 1994-1995 “California v. O.J. Simpson” trial for the murder of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman available to stream, for free, in full. All you have to do is go to their website’s “Trials on Demand” library or Court TV’s Youtube page, where Marcia Clark’s preliminary statements are just a click away. And not to spoil the ending (it’s a real upset), but if you want to know where the infamous defendant is now, he’s advocating for golf courses to stay open during the coronavirus crisis, saying things like “If you do close ‘em, you better open up some insane asylum and get me a bed, because I know if I can’t play golf for the next month, I would go crazy!”