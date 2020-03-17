The Show Won’t Go on for the Olivier Awards

Dear Evan Hansen Photo: Matthew Murphy

Legs will not be broken, and hopefully viruses won’t be spread, upon the cancellation of one of Britain’s biggest awards shows. The annual Olivier Awards, which celebrates excellence in theater (or theatre, rather) has been canceled with “deep regret” due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We no longer feel that it is feasible to host the ceremony that we had planned to deliver,” a statement confirmed. The decision to nix the Olivier Awards — which was set for April 5 — boiled down to the venue, Royal Albert Hall, being indefinitely closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Organizers added that they’re still working out “how to properly honour and announce this year’s winners,” with some of the nominees including & Juliet, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Dear Even Hansen, and the Hot Priest. Why, Lord, why!