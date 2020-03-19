One Day at a Time Is Back Next Week to Save Us All

And now, a piece of actually nice, not bad, very good news: One Day at a Time has moved from Netflix to Pop TV, and the new season will premiere on March 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET. As if the Alvarezes weren’t already coming to the rescue to bring us joy in the nick of time, the season premiere will also simulcast on TVLand and Logo, for maximum Rita Moreno appreciation. On April 14, One Day at a Time will start airing weekly on Tuesdays at 9, right after new episodes of Schitt’s Creek, creating the programming-block equivalent of a warm plate of cookies. Regarding its “supersized” season-premiere simulcast, Pop TV shared a statement saying:

“We are all taking it one day at a time right now, and we hope sharing a night #AloneTogether with the Alvarez family helps bring some moments of laughter to your home and family.”

You can watch the new trailer now and pretend like life is nice and normal and has discernible A plots and B plots.