Fear Not, Oprah is Here to Explain Coronavirus to You

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

There’s no doubt that we’re living in confusing, frightening times, but a clearheaded voice is emerging from all of the noise to quell your worries, in 30-minute, streamable chunks. “Oprah Talks COVID-19” is Oprah’s new Apple TV+ series which sees her “offering timely conversations around the global health crisis.” The first episode features a chat with Idris Elba, who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus, as well as his wife, Sabrina Dhowre. “I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and uncertain,” Oprah wrote in her Instagram announcement of the series. “Because of that, I wanted to offer some hope and gather thought leaders and people going through it to add some perspective.” And don’t worry — all interviews featured on the show are conducted over social-distance-friendly FaceTime. Check out the first episode here, and Oprah’s Instagram below. “Oprah Talks COVID-19” will be available to stream for free, with or without an Apple TV+ subscription.