Photo: Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

As a child, there are few things more boring than watching a filmed stage show on a rainy afternoon with your living, healthy parents or grandparents. After the onset of adulthood, however, (and, uh, the coronavirus outbreak) it’s probably in your top five self-quarantining fantasies. Luckily, PBS is here to help. Well, okay, PBS has always been here to help, but they’d like to remind you that you have all sorts of performing arts shows at your fingertips, despite Broadway and virtually all venues closing over COVID-19.

So feel free to check out the free PBS Video App to watch Great Performances episodes like Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood, Now Here This “Vivaldi: Something Completely Different,” and Now Here This “The Riddle of Bach.”

If you’re looking to get your Broadway on PBS fix, including shows like The Sound of Music, Kinky Boots, Much Ado About Nothing, and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I, you will have to sign up for a PBS Passport, which is a $5 per month donation or a $60 donation, but hey, it does go to PBS. And if you just want to watch hours of Antiques Roadshow, no one is going to judge you. Plus, self-quarantine seems like the perfect time to discover your great-grandma’s quilt is actually worth $750,000 and change.