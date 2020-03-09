Pete Buttigieg to Guest Host Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week

Pete Buttigieg Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former presidential candidate and current Joe Biden supporter Pete Buttigieg has a new gig lined up this week: taking over late-night hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel. On the Today show this morning, Buttigieg was interviewed about why he suspended his presidential campaign and what his plans are for the future, and while he told Craig Melvin that he and his husband, Chasten, are looking forward to some “time away,” there’s one big TV job he has lined up first. “On Thursday I’m gonna be guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Buttigieg said. “So we’re really excited for that — lining up a great slate of guests. Sir Patrick Stewart’s coming on — we’re very excited about that.” When asked by Melvin if he’ll be delivering a monologue, Buttigieg said, “Yeah! Well, hopefully some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that. But I think it’s going to be fun. You know, the thing about coming off of a presidential campaign is you have been focused on one thing and one thing only. It’s nice to be able to zoom out and just come back at life.”

Watch the Today clip below:

Watch @PeteButtigieg’s full exclusive interview with @craigmelvin about why he left the presidential race, what’s next for him and much more. pic.twitter.com/sDrSVJrO2z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 9, 2020

Kimmel, meanwhile, will be busy on Thursday hosting the upcoming Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? reboot:

While I’m out hosting @MillionaireTV, I nominate @PeteButtigieg to be my guest host Thursday, March 12th - thanks Mayor Pete! — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 9, 2020