Pete Davidson’s Movie Big Time Adolescence Just Dropped Early on Hulu

Photo: Hulu

The coming-of-age comedy Big Time Adolescence, which stars Pete Davidson and is inspired by his own life, is coming to your homes a little sooner than expected. While the movie premieres theatrically this weekend, its digital release date wasn’t scheduled until March 20, but Hulu bumped that up a week. Sources familiar with Hulu’s decision tell Vulture the company and the film’s producers made the last-minute call to move up the movie’s streaming premiere so that fans now unable to go out to a theater (because of coronavirus-related concerns) would be able to see it at the same time as theatergoers. Now that everyone is housebound, you can eat those canned peaches you bought and see for yourself if Pete Davidson is our next big movie star.