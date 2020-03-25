Not The Crown: Prince Charles Has the Coronavirus

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

71-year-old Prince Charles has become the first member of the British royal family to test positive for the coronavirus. A spokesperson confirmed to BBC News that the future king is exhibiting mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health,” and he’s now quarantining himself in one of the family’s sprawling estates. (Any guesses? It’s … Balmoral.) “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus,” the statement read, “owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.” Charles’s wife, Camilla, also took a coronavirus test, which came back negative. The BBC notes this stressful fact, though: Charles hung out with his mom, Queen Elizabeth, a few times as recently as a week and a half ago. Surround her with a fortress made out of her own fabulous hats, please.

While the rest of the British royals are seemingly well and scattered around two continents, one adverse effect of the coronavirus for the Windsors is that Princess Beatrice, who’s ninth in line for the throne, had to cancel her May wedding. A statement confirmed that she and her fiancé are “equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” and current reports suggest the couple will instead have a ceremony with only a “small” group of family members. Meanwhile, other royal-adjacent world leaders who have tested positive for the coronavirus include Monaco’s Prince Albert II and Austria’s Karl von Habsburg.