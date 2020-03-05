Photo: Antonio Perez/Getty Images

R. Kelly faces new legal troubles in Chicago, as authorities have ” very recently seized” over 100 electronic devices belonging to the disgraced R&B artist from a storage unit in suburban Chicago. Rolling Stone reports that on Thursday R. Kelly returned to court and plead not guilty to a revised 13 counts of federal charges against him, which now include allegations from a new accuser referred to as “Minor 6.” Due to the discovery of the hidden electronics which include over 100 cell phones, iPads, and hard drives, Kelly’s Chicago federal sex abuse trial has been postponed from April 27th to October 13th to allow prosecutors time to thoroughly search the devices.

R. Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, is not worried about the seizure of electronics. “We expect that they’re not going to find anything incriminating,” Greenberg told reporters. Whether or not the electronics contribute to the growing number of charges levied against Kelly, prosector Angel Krull suggested that there may be yet another victim ready to press charges against Kelly. Kelly is currently in federal custody in Chicago and is set to stand trial for separate charges of racketeering, sexual abuse, and bribery in Brooklyn on July 7th.