Photo: Courtesy of ABC/YouTube

With Madison Prewett and Peter Weber technically still together (but, c’mon, only just barely) after the bizarre events of The Bachelor’s finale, two former Bachelorette leading ladies are expressing skepticism that Prewett has been sincere with her intention to find love on the show. During the most recent episode of Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the duo found out, in real-time, that Prewett has hired a manager and public relations specialist to parlay new opportunities for her career. The revelation launched a broader discussion about the implications of Prewett’s decision, especially since it’s unusual for a Bachelor Nation contestant to seek out representation so quickly.

“What we couldn’t understand is, why are you here when you’re looking for a certain type of man who has certain values, certain standards? There’s nothing wrong with that — you should want what you want for yourself,” Lindsay explained. “The confusing part comes from, you’re looking for him in a place where usually those type of men don’t dwell. As we understand, Peter is not that type of man for you, which is his parents’ and friends’ concern. Trying to figure out the logical way of what could her possible motivation and reason be for being here, one of those is that she wants the experience, the platform, The Bachelorette, the followers, whatever. I find it very coincidental that she’s hired a manager-PR person-agent to represent her. It makes me question her motives her entire time.” Dumped contestant Hannah Ann Sluss, Lindsay added, told her that she has yet to initiate a manager search despite being a working model for many years.

Kufrin agreed with Lindsay’s analysis, especially as she, even as a business owner who makes frequent media appearances, has yet to hire a manager for herself. “There are certain timelines we have to adhere to as the lead, and getting representation at that point doesn’t add up. I don’t even have an agent still, and I was the Bachelorette two years ago,” Kufrin said. “I do things myself. Rachel is calling it like it is, and it’s a very strange scenario that we find ourselves in after the Bachelor world, but it doesn’t add up. It’s interesting to me given the timeline of everything. It doesn’t make sense.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, the women both agreed that Prewett and Weber’s relationship is already “doomed,” given what unfolded in the finale. They also advised the couple, should they want to reignite their feelings, to remove themselves from the spotlight to “find out who they are” away from the public. “We’ve been calling this season,” Lindsay concluded, “a shitshow.”