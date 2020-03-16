You Shouldn’t Go Anyway, But Regal Cinemas Is Closing Down

Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Following the lowest weekend of ticket sales in the past 20 years at the box office, Regal Cinemas announced today that it would be closing down all of its 543 locations in the United States, effective Tuesday, March 17. New York City and Los Angeles ordered theaters to close in their cities over the weekend, due to fears of public gathering places enabling the spread of the new coronavirus. Theater chains including AMC and Alamo Drafthouse recently announced they would lower theater capacity to allow patrons to socially distance themselves while attending showings, but as CDC guidelines about self-isolation get more strict, Regal chose to close down entirely. So stay home and get an overpriced new release on demand instead.