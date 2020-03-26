Rihanna will save us all. Too busy being a good citizen to release new music, the singer has donated personal protective equipment to the State of New York to combat shortages during the coronavirus pandemic. “I would like to thank Rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating personal protective equipment to New York State,” Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted. (No, not that Rihanna foundation.) This comes after Rihanna already donated $5 million to myriad charities fighting COVID-19 through her Clara Lionel Foundation on March 22 while spending her quarantine dealing with another virus named Drake. “We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up,” Cuomo added in his tweet. And by “others” we assume he means Bethenny Frankel, our other current savior.
Rihanna, Doing the Government’s and God’s Work, Donates Medical Supplies to New York
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images