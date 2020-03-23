Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Okay, so technically Danny DeVito is from New Jersey, but you wouldn’t want him to get the coronavirus either, would you? Exactly, that’s why Governor Andrew Cuomo included the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor amongst the tristate celebrities he’s enlisted for a new push to curb COVID-19. The gist of the #NewYorkStateStrongerTogether PSAs? Stay home already, and potentially save the lives of older and immunocompromised New Yorkers.

“I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart: all over the state of New York, stay home,” Danny DeVito said in his video, which Cuomo posted on Monday. “I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic, and, you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people, and the next thing you know, I’m out of there!” Suggested the actor, “Watch a little TV, why don’t ya?”

Meanwhile, in Ben Stiller’s video, he soft-pitches you the idea of getting into solo chainsaw sculpting, actually the safer activity when compared to, say, bowling with your league buddies or rollerskating with everyone in your class. Check out their video messages, as well as those from Robert DeNiro and La La Anthony, below.

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020