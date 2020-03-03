Ronan Farrow Cuts Ties With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ronan Farrow announced on Twitter that he would be cutting ties with Hachette, the publisher behind his book Catch and Fire, after one of its imprints announced the publication of an upcoming memoir from Woody Allen. “I was disappointed to learn through press reports that Hachette, my publisher, acquired Woody Allen’s memoir after other major publishers refused to do so,” Farrow wrote in his statement, adding that “it’s wildly unprofessional in multiple obvious directions for Hachette to behave this way.” Dylan Farrow, Ronan’s sister who has consistently alleged that her father, Woody Allen, molested her in 1992 when she was 7 years old, had “never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen — a credible allegation, maintained for almost three decades, backed up by contemporaneous accounts and evidence,” according to Ronan’s statement.

Farrow’s response comes hours after Dylan’s statement on the news. “Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply unsettling to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men,” Dylan’s statement read. Farrow has maintained his support for Dylan, writing in 2016, “I believe my sister. This was always true as a brother who trusted her, and, even at 5 years old, was troubled by our father’s strange behavior around her.” Ronan’s statement concludes by advising Hachette to do a full fact-check of Allen’s memoir, and warns that “a publisher that would conduct itself in this way is one I can’t work with in good conscience.” Read his full statement below.