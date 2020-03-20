Congrats, Carly Rae Jepsen fans, HBO made a whole show about what happens when you take “Run Away With Me” too seriously. Run was created by Fleabag’s own Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and it follows two of the actors you’re happiest to see pop up in things, Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever, as they flee from their ordinary lives together after texting each other “RUN.” They set off from Grand Central Station for a series of thrilling slash comedic misadventures across America, where people will be continually delighted by Domhnall’s accent. The way he says, “this is probaebly just haer raesting face” – my goodness! According to HBO, Archie Panjabi, Rich Sommer, Tamara Podemski, and Waller-Bridge herself all show up along the way. Run premieres April 12.

