Amid *Waves Hands* All This, RuPaul May Be Fracking

If you watch Drag Race or keep up with the RuPaul Universe, then you know that RuPaul prioritizes Getting Your Coin. You also know that he likes to support liberal politics, bringing on guests like Nancy Pelosi and upcoming guest judge Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But what you won’t learn from an episode of Drag Race is that RuPaul might be allowing companies to frack on his 60,000-acre Wyoming ranch right now. In a recent interview with NPR’s Terry Gross, the drag queen discussed what he does with all that land, and well, you can read it for yourself:

Well, a modern ranch, 21st century ranch, is really land management. It is — you lease the mineral rights to oil companies. And you sell water to oil companies. And then you lease the grazing rights to different ranchers. So it’s land management.

“Land management” is one way to put it, but I’m sure that AOC, House co-sponsor of a national anti-fracking bill, might call it something different. Even though there’s one issue right now that’s more pressing than climate change, we don’t want the thought of a Fracking Eleganza runway in Drag Race season 13 to add to our anxiety.