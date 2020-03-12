Scream to Be Resurrected by the Ready or Not Directors

Photo: Courtesy of Dimension Films

The franchise that launched slasher films into the 21st century is coming back to the big screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ready or Not co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will helm a revival of Scream. The original film, which came out in 1996, was written by Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven, and the most recent entry, Scream 4, was released in 2011. It’s unknown if and how the new movie will connect to the existing mythology — a new Sidney Prescott? A new hero entirely? Will we go back to Woodsboro High? Will any of the legacy cast be involved? It’s all TBD. The Weinstein Company previously held the rights to the franchise, but Spyglass Media owns it now, so it’s a brand-new ball game.