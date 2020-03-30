Seth Meyers to Interview Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren This Week

Warren and Sanders. Photo: NBC

Late Night With Seth Meyers is returning to television tonight after two weeks of suspended production (not counting some remotely produced editions of “A Closer Look” and “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell”) and they’ve lined up some big-time guests, too. NBC announced today that Late Night will return to the network tonight March 30 with new episodes, which will be a mix of new and remotely produced segments and interviews as well as previously aired segments from the show. Tonight’s episode will feature a remote interview with Meyers and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, while tomorrow’s episode will feature an interview with Meyers and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The coronavirus has forced all of the late-night shows to shift the way they produce and release material, and so far it’s resulted in some pretty inventive new takes on the format, especially when it comes to Jimmy Fallon and his overnight-star daughters. Elsewhere in late night, James Corden’s The Late Late Show is slated to return to CBS tonight in the form of a “Homefest” prime-time special taped from Corden’s garage, which will feature Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend, Will Ferrell, and “many others” via Zoom. Still no word yet on the future of season 45 of Saturday Night Live, which canceled John Krasinski’s March 28 episode but has not yet announced its plans for what’s next.