Seth Meyers Salutes Andrew Cuomo’s Big D Energy

Must-watch TV is now being redefined as Andrew Cuomo’s daily 11:45 a.m. press conferences about the coronavirus pandemic, and Seth Meyers, who returned to Late Night in the comfort of his home on Monday, wants to salute the governor’s “serious big dad energy” when cursing out those noncompliant young punks. Yeah, you know who you are. Having fun at the park? Enjoying some curbside loitering? Daddy Dad Cuomo will hunt you down. “He’s gonna go down to the parks himself and bust some skulls, and he’s gonna bring his brother Chris with him. Look at these guys,” Meyers joked. “Not only are they gonna enforce social distancing, but they’re gonna hang you upside down and steal your lunch money. Seriously, I’d watch an entire after-school special with an undercover Andrew Cuomo posing as a teen skateboarder, trying to bust kids for hanging out in the park.” Um, Seth, Steve Buscemi on 30 Rock called and he says hello to his fellow kids.

Related