Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Roughly a year after Showtime gave her show the axe amidst allegations of inappropriate on-set behavior, SMILF creator Frankie Shaw is back, developing Judy Blume’s first non-YA book Wifey as limited series for HBO. The author tweeted about their collaboration back in July. The 1978 novel follows the misadventures of Sandy Pressman, a disillusioned New Jersey housewife whose sexual dissatisfaction compels her to pursue an affair with an old boyfriend (amongst others), only to discover her husband might also be sleeping with other people in turn.

In March of last year, Shaw’s overall deal with ABC Studios was suspended without pay and her show canceled by Showtime following claims published by The Hollywood Reporter in December 2018 that Shaw had behaved inappropriately on the set of SMILF in her capacity as showrunner, in one instance allegedly attempting to pressure actress Samara Weaving into undressing for a sex scene. Weaving later left the show. According to Variety, however, Shaw “was eventually paid out the full amount of her deal after an internal investigation by the studio cleared her of wrongdoing.”