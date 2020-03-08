When Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc opened his mouth in last year’s Knives Out, you could have knocked us over with a hurricane glass filled with Mardi Gras beads and fresh beignets. On this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the British actor poked fun at his broad cinematic Southern drawl in a sketch featuring his accent coach Franklin Hughes, a denim-clad Marylander obsessed with the American South. Yes, he has never been to the American South and yes, he is obsessed with big ol’ hot, wet butts, but director Rian Johnson (played by Mikey Day) did commit Daniel Craig’s accent to film, didn’t he? Plus, when you hire an accent coach, you’re really paying for the ability to puke on command. Everyone knows that.

