Photo: Sony Pictures

With movie theaters closed indefinitely and production at a standstill on all unfinished projects, Sony Pictures has decided to call it like they see it and move its summer tentpoles to next year. According to Variety, the studio announced the decision to shift many of their releases on Monday. If you want to go ahead and pencil these into your “1,000 Things To Do When Coronavirus Is But A Terrible Memory” calendar, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been moved from July 10, 2020 to March 5, 2021, while Jared Leto’s vampire superhero movies Morbius has been switched from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021, which gives you some much needed time to wrap your head around the whole concept.

Meanwhile, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway shifts from August 7 to January 15, 2021, and Tom Hanks’ World War II movie Greyhound has been moved from its June 12 release to a date as-yet undetermined. As you might have anticipated, the changes also call for some re-shuffling of next year’s release calendar. The action-adventure Uncharted, which stars Tom Holland, Antonio Banderas and Mark Wahlberg, switches from March 5, 2021 to October 8, 2021.

Interestingly, the Kevin Hart movie Fatherhood has actually been moved up to October 23 of this year from its original premiere date of January 15, 2021. So, if it’s the week of Halloween, and you see something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? Mr. Kevin Hart.