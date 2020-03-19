Fake Medical Dramas Are Donating Real Medical Supplies

Not an N95 mask. Photo: ABC

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, prime-time TV’s fake doctors and nurses are coming to the rescue with real medical supplies. More and more health-care workers across the country are reporting that they don’t have essential protective gear — the masks, gloves, and gowns they need to treat COVID-19 patients without risk of infecting themselves — so medical dramas like ABC’s Station 19 and Fox’s The Resident are donating what they normally use as props to aid medical professionals.

“At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station,” said executive producer Krista Vernoff. “We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our health-care workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

The Resident donated items such as surgical gloves, surgical gowns, booties, and protective headgear to Georgia’s Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Today we received at ⁦@GradyHealth⁩ a donation of PPE used for ⁦@ResidentFOX⁩ When you don’t think miracles exist they magically happen. During #COVID19 supply of PPE is low everywhere but people are being creative and generous. Thanks guys! pic.twitter.com/uRRmGTrU5A — Carlos del Rio (@CarlosdelRio7) March 19, 2020

In addition, ABC’s The Good Doctor and Grey’s Anatomy are looking for places to donate their supplies. The Good Doctor is working with the local Canadian government to figure out where the needs are in Vancouver. Grey’s Anatomy is looking for a facility in Los Angeles to donate its back stock of gowns and gloves, according to Vernoff.