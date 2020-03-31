last night on late night

Stephen Colbert and John Oliver Lovingly Recall Their Most Violent Hecklers

Maybe the world is burning, maybe hundreds of thousands of people are getting sick, but a very wistful Stephen Colbert and John Oliver took a walk down memory lane on The Late Show last night to remember how they once thought they were going to die while doing their stand-up acts. For Colbert, that time came during the 2010 Vancouver Olympics (remember the Olympics?), when he tried to bring some comedy cheer to the Guinness-sponsored Ireland House. “There was a stage up there with a traditional band playing and they had a football game on,” he recalled. “I went upstage and I said, ‘Who wants to celebrate Irish culture!’ And I took out a copy of James Joyce’s Ulysses. There was a riot, I had to be hustled out by security.” This seems like a case for Mr. Dick Pound, but we guess he’s too busy with other things right now to investigate a stately, plump Buck Mulligan.

As for Oliver, his moment came during his early stand-up days in England, before he met his “masochist” pal Colbert. “I’ve been threatened many times,” he giddily explained. “I was about four minutes into my encore. A guy in the front who smashed his beer bottle on the table, held it out and said, ‘If you don’t get offstage right now, I’m gonna kill you.’ I was smiling from ear to ear, thinking, This can’t be about me.” He’s fine now, he swears.

