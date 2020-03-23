Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Everyone has a lot on their plates right now, considering there’s a global pandemic bringing the world economy to its knees, and Taylor Swift knows that. Which is exactly why she isn’t going to take the time to comment on the full leaked audio of her infamous call with Kanye West in 2016 that lead to “Famous”gate and her subsequent self-imposed media exile after she was allegedly outed as a liar. (Beta-testing self-isolation?) As the singer makes it clear in an Instagram post today, even if that video vindicates her assertion that she was right all along about Kim Kardashian’s damning video of the call being edited, she really doesn’t want to talk about it right now — since it’s a global crisis — because we should all be focusing on pandemic relief efforts. And we will, just as soon as she reminds you she was framed.

.@TaylorSwift13 takes to her Instagram story to address the leaked footage of the full phone call between her and Kanye West by encouraging fans to donate to The World Health Organization and Feeding America. pic.twitter.com/B8nAuamgGc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 23, 2020

“Instead of answering those who are asking” how she feels about this new video that proves she was “telling the truth the whole time about *that call*,” Swift links out from her Stories to a landing page where people can donate to Feeding America. So gosh, people, can we just not talk about it and move on? Thank you.