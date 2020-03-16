Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Well, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the medical profession at large and pretty much everyone you follow on Twitter has been on you to please, for the love of God, physically isolate yourself as much as possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, if their concerns weren’t enough to put the fear of your grandma being intubated into you, maybe Ariana Grande’s tweets can…no? You’re only going to take warnings about social distancing being the most effective way slow the COVID-19 outbreak seriously if you hear it from Taylor Swift herself? Well, thank god, because your girl has learned her lesson from the 2016 election and had a message for her all her party-people fans on Sunday.

“Guys - I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” the singer posted to her Instagram Story. “I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.” Concluded Swift, “It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.”