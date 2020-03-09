Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Be Released From Prison Just in Time for Leo Season

Photo: SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Tekashi 6ix9ine, the controversial rapper who was embroiled in a high-profile court case for crimes involving his former gang, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, will be released from prison on August 2. Complex confirmed the date with his attorney. The 23-year-old rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and five years of supervised release last December, after pleading guilty to nine counts of federal racketeering, weapons-related offenses, and conspiracy. Thanks to his significant cooperation with the federal government, he was offered a light, two-year sentence for snitching on various gang members and their operations. 6ix9ine previously requested the judge to allow him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home due to security concerns. However, the judge denied the request, saying that if 6ix9ine were moved, it would no longer “reflect the seriousness of his crimes.”